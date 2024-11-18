More than 200 people attended an event to find out more about end-of-life care.

The first St Barnabas conference, which took place at Stamford Arts Centre on Friday last week (November 15), brought together speakers on topics such as recognising early signs of life-limiting illnesses, resources available to help people locally, and planning for care.

Patient stories were told, and various experts were available for one-to-one chats, including nurses, support workers and Chris Wheway, the chief executive of the St Barnabas charity.

St Barnabas staff at the event, from left to right, clinical services manager Hannah Bradley, staff nurse Cheryl Stow, health and rehabilitation support worker Sandra Lewis, staff nurse Emily, clinical service manager Annie Dowse, and health and rehabilitation support worker Silvia Potts

Chris said he was impressed by the venue and its town centre location, which gave staff and volunteers the opportunity to speak to a lot of people about issues of concern.

“The conference has been about raising the profile of end-of-life and palliative care in Lincolnshire, and that of the charity, as well as celebrating what we do.”

He added that discussions had included the effects of recent research and the latest budget announcement, and that people attending had been interested in how they could become involved in the charity, and how they could access its resources and training.

St Barnabas chief executive Chris Wheway

St Barnabas covers Lincolnshire and has an inpatient unit in Lincoln, hospice beds at Grantham Hospital and a wellbeing centre in Grantham too.

In the Stamford and Bourne area the charity can provide hospice at home services, as well as access to dementia support nurses, and other wellbeing and support staff.

Although many St Barnabas patients have cancer, the charity can support any adult with a life-limiting illness.

The free conference was sponsored by the Stamford Health Education and Awareness Charity (Sheac), which uses money donated historically to St Mary’s Medical Centre for the benefit of the community’s health.