Annie is a Shepherd-cross puppy who is looking for a new home because she didn't get along with her previous owner’s cat.

She is a sweet girl with very pretty features and as a young puppy she has a ton of joyous energy and is into everything.

Annie hasn’t had much training so far and we are working with her on her basic manners and how to walk nicely.

Annie needs a new home

She previously lived with a child and also a four-year-old bitch, getting along well with both. She was very playful with the other dog.

Annie does bark at other dogs when she is out but that is probably because she hasn’t had much socialisation.

If you think Annie could be the companion for you, call us on 077085 89792 or 01778 424953 between 10am and 4pm. Leave a message and contact number if you can’t ge through to us and we’ll call you back.