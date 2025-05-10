Home   Stamford   News   Article

Lincolnshire fire crews called to Model Fish Bar in Stamford town centre

By Daniel Jaines
Published: 12:43, 10 May 2025
 | Updated: 16:40, 10 May 2025

Fire crews are attending a town centre fish and chip shop this afternoon.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Crews are outside the Model Fish Bar and Restaurant, in Broad Street in Stamford.

At least four engines are in attendance.

Nicola Mitchell works nearby and noticed smoke at about 11.30am. She said the whole square was filled with smoke at one point and she had heard windows being smashed, she believes by firefighters.

Everyone is understood to have evacuated the building safely.

The fire at Model Fish Bar in Stamford. Photo: Nicola Mitchell
Model Fish Bar on fire. Photo: Kerry Regis-Howard
The road has been blocked off while crews tackle the fire. Photo: Simon Rutter
A dramatic afternoon in Stamford as crews attend Model Fish Bar and Restaurant. Photo: Trish Auciello
A fire at Model Fish Bar. Photo: Natali Yakovleva
The service has been contacted for further comment.

More details as we get them.

