Macmillan Coffee Morning at Stamford Library helps raise money for charity
Published: 14:26, 29 September 2025
Thousands of cups were raised across the area in support of this year’s Macmillan Coffee Morning.
Stamford Library in High Street was just one of the locations that did a roaring trade for the cancer support charity.
On Friday morning (September 26) staff served delicious homemade cakes and poured copious amounts of tea and coffee.
Every table was taken up by people, who knew where to come for refreshments to support a worthy cause.
