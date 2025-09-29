Thousands of cups were raised across the area in support of this year’s Macmillan Coffee Morning.

Stamford Library in High Street was just one of the locations that did a roaring trade for the cancer support charity.

On Friday morning (September 26) staff served delicious homemade cakes and poured copious amounts of tea and coffee.

Enjoying coffee and cake for Macmillan at the busy Stamford Library event were, from left, Hazel Bassindale, Jacq Gibbs, Charlotte Smith, Michelle Jolley, Jane Vallero, Kath Harrison and Emily Payne. Photo: Iliffe Media

Every table was taken up by people, who knew where to come for refreshments to support a worthy cause.