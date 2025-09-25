There’s just over a week to go until a fun run and organisers are encouraging people to get involved.

The popular 2.5km fun run will take place at Barnack CE Primary School on Saturday, October 4, at 2pm, with the aim of raising money for the school.

Barnack Primary School fun run. Photo: Chris Lowndes

There will also be a schools’ challenge and schools in the area are being invited to enter their teams. Last year eight schools competed.

The popular event has always been one of the highlights of the Barnack village calendar and organisers are appealing for volunteers to help on the day.

Organiser Emma Thorp said: “We are hoping to attract lots of joggers, runners, walkers and fancy dress fundraisers to this year’s fun run which is a huge highlight of our school fundraising calendar.

“It is a real community event and it’s a great opportunity to bring people together to showcase our wonderful village. The fun run has been going for over 20 years and continues to prove what a wonderful community we are part of.”

Enter now via www.pta-events.co.uk/barnack. Entries are £7.50 in advance or a limited number of entries on the day are available at £10.

Details of the route are on the Barnack Fun Run Facebook page.

There will be road closures and limited movement on some roads in Barnack between 1.30pm and 3.30pm on the day but all affected residents have received a letter with specific details.

If you can help in any way either with the set up, course marshalling or stewarding, please contact Sally Hullock or Emma Thorp on 07795 565658 and 07769 587742.