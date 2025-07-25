Alltech logo

Mike Greene, Deputy Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, chair of the Peterborough and Stamford Chamber of Commerce, and entrepreneur, business coach, and speaker will be joining the ceremony at Rutland Hall Hotel on September 19.

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. All the winners. Photo: Paul Marriott

He said: “I’m genuinely excited to be speaking at the forthcoming Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025 this September - especially in its 20th year.

“I’m a passionate advocate for business, having mentored over a thousand companies and built businesses in 20 countries myself. As Chair of the Chamber of Commerce for Peterborough and Stamford, I see first-hand how vital thriving businesses are to the health of our communities. They create jobs, drive innovation, pay taxes, and provide the financial and social backbone of local life.

“Any event that celebrates excellence in business and recognises those who go above and beyond is something I’m more than happy to support, and I’m honoured to be a part of it.”

Last week we announced the finalists for the event, sponsored by Hegarty, but we have more to announce today.

The shortlisted businesses are:

Best New Start-Up (sponsored by Alltech): George's Food Hub in Stamford, Rutland Hideaways and The Hub at Rutland Point.

Best Independent Retailer (open for sponsorship): RUBIROX in Stamford, Lily and Honey Bakery in Oakham and Two Chimps Coffee in Oakham.|

Business Innovation (sponsored by PVS Media): Graphics Brands Ltd in Ketton and The March Hare Catering in Grimsthorpe.

Best Social Enterprise (sponsored by Inspire Education Group): George’s Food Hub in Stamford, Bythams Community Shop and Cafe in Castle Bytham and Birch Tree Cafe in Easton-on-the-Hill.

Businessperson of the Year (sponsored by CLM): Mark Story of Story Electrical in Market Deeping, Amy Clifford of The March Hare Catering and Camille Ortega McLean of Bulwick Village Shop and The Pickled Village.

Employee/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by Inspire Education Group): Alexandra Colley of Stamford School, Alex Dunbar of Stonetech UK Ltd in Stamford, Esther Brown of H Creative Services in Stamford, and Tymoteusz Kramek of W H Munton and Son in Bourne.

Customer Care (open for sponsorship): Boots Opticians Stamford, CG New Build Snagging in Bourne and H Creative Services in Stamford.

Environmental Champion (open for sponsorship): Cornish Bakery in Stamford, Inspire Education Group in Stamford and Versatile in Oakham.

Team of the Year (open for sponsorship): Birch Tree Cafe, Nene Valley Railway in Wansford and Tys Retail Ltd in Stamford.

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council): Bythams Community Shop and Cafe, Owen Thomas Door Painting in Rutland and Options Day Care Opportunities in Stamford.

Large Business of the Year (open for sponsorship): Cornish Bakery, Vine House Farm Shop and Cafe in Deeping, Boss Cabins in Bourne, Inspire Education Group and The William Cecil Hotel in Stamford.

