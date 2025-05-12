Four days, 200 miles and 12 historic monuments - the Queen Eleanor Cycle Ride is returning this summer.

The annual challenge sees cyclists journeying from Lincolnshire to London, passing 12 crosses which were built to remember the wife of Edward I.

Event organisers are keen to recruit cyclists and sponsors, as well as encouraging people to line the routes and offer their support.

Cyclists are needed to take part in the Queen Eleanor cycle ride.

Money raised from the ride goes to the London-based organisation Connection at St Martin-in-the-Fields which aims to eradicate homelessness in the city.

It takes place from Friday, August 22 until Monday, August 25.

Day one is a 33-mile ride from Harby near Lincoln to Grantham. Day two is 58 miles to Geddington, passing through South Wtham, Stamford and Fotheringhay. Day three is another 66 miles to Dunstable and the final day is a 57-mile ride to London.

Participants are guided by experienced leaders and followed by a van carrying their luggage. They sleep in churches or village halls and all meals are provided along the route, including lunch at Second Helpings in Stamford, which is included in the entry fee.

Entry for the full four-day ride costs £100. Full details and the booking form are online at www.queeneleanorcycleride.org

Last year’s event attracted 20 riders who raised £22,000.