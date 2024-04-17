The search is on for the owner of a budgerigar that was found strolling along a street.

The male bird with blue feathers was picked up in Rycroft Avenue, Deeping St James, before being taken to the Animates Veterinary Clinic in Market Deeping earlier today (Wednesday, April 17).

It is not known if the bird can talk - although male budgies, which have a blue cere around their nostrils, are more likely than females to mimic sounds they hear.

This budgie was found in Deeping St James

Blue budgies have been bred since the late 1800s while wild budgies, which are native to Australia, have green plumage. Domestic pet budgies are now bred in greens, blues, yellow, white, grey and violet colours.

The owner of the escaped budgie should contact Animates Veterinary Clinic on 01778 420462 to reclaim their pet.

UPDATE: The budgie has been reunited with its owner this afternoon.