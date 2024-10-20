An electric vehicle charging point could be installed with the cable crossing a footpath if plans are approved.

The application to install the EV charger at a house with no off-street parking in St Leonard’s Street, Stamford has been lodged with South Kesteven District Council.

If granted, the charger would feed a vehicle parked on the road outside.

The property relating to the application has prominent bay windows

The applicant, Stephen Gates, has tried to make the application more palatable to the local authority by addressing potential concerns in a report submitted with the application.

He says: “Charging of an EV will only be possible when it can be parked relatively close to the property, due to the length of the cable supplied (6.5m).

“On street parking is available and it is normal to be able to park directly outside the property on at least three occasions weekly, without proactively seeking to do so.

If approved, a cable will run across the path at night

“It is envisaged that a single overnight charge per week will be sufficient to run the EV continuously.”

He also highlights that trailing the cable across the pavement when charging is not a concern because it will only be deployed overnight, a ‘hazard warning’ coloured, heavy duty rubber cable protector will be used to minimise the risk of someone tripping over it, and a highly visible sign will be fixed at the connector, to warn pedestrians of its presence.

Mr Gates adds: It should also be noted that other residents in the vicinity who have no off-street parking and front directly on to the pavement successfully charge their EV without inconveniencing pedestrians.”

The EV charging box, meanwhile, will be in a neutral cream colour to blend in, of a lesser depth than standard boxes, and positioned in a recess next to a bay window, so it is not an obstruction.

