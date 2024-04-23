A woman who didn’t think she deserved a medal for her role in the Second World War has finally been recognised after 80 years.

Eve Hillier served with the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force between 1944 and 1947.

She worked in the Officers’ Mess at RAF North Weald in Essex where she looked after fighter pilot Group Captain Douglas Bader when he was released from Colditz.

Eve Hiller with her children Barbara, John and Brenda

Her family only discovered last year that Eve had never applied for her 1939 to 1945 War Medal, so they contacted the Ministry of Defence and arranged a surprise presentation which took place on Saturday (April 20). Her son John Blackwell said: “Mum didn’t think she deserved or would even be eligible for the medal so she never applied. It was fantastic to see her receive it.”

Eve, 97, added: “It feels very special and unexpected to receive it after all these years. I didn’t apply for it at the time but I’m glad I’ve finally got it.

“I started out in admin and then became a waitress in the officers’ mess. They were the best years of my life because everyone was so friendly and it felt like one big family.”

Eve Hiller with her medal

Eve was born in Croydon on October 3, 1926. She joined the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force in 1944 and completed her basic training near Manchester before moving to London and later to RAF North Weald. During her time in Kent she was asked to appear in an RAF recruitment film which still exists in the BBC archives.

In 1945 Eve met Spitfire pilot Hubert Blackwell, known as Blackie. They married in 1948 and spent 30 years travelling the world with the RAF and raising their four children, Brenda, 74, David, 72, Barbara, 67, and John, 64.

The couple divorced in 1980 and Eve married Len Hillier two years later. He had served as a navigator in Bomber Command during the war and later worked in banking.

Family and friends joined Eve for a surprise presentation at Chater Lodge Care Home in Ketton on Saturday. The station commander of RAF Wittering, Wing Commander Nicola Duncan, attended to present the medal.

Wing Commander Nicola Duncan and Corp Steve Martin-Logue from RAF Wittering visited Eve and her family to present the medal

John had told his mum they were just planning a small family catch up, so she was surprised to find such a crowd gathered in her honour.

John, who lives in Cottesmore, was there along with his children Andrew and Jennifer Blackwell, and his siblings Brenda and Barbara. David was unable to attend.

Eve said: “It was a big surprise. I didn’t expect to have 30 people waiting for me when I came down the stairs but it was nice to see everyone.”

Eve and Len lived in Lancing, West Sussex, for 30 years before he died in 2000. Eve stayed there for a few years before moving to Oakham in 2016 and then to Chater Lodge last summer.

Care home manager Zoe Postgate said: “We’re all so proud of Eve. She always downplays it but we all know that people like her all played their part in the war effort.

“We couldn’t wait to surprise her with her service medal after all these years. She will have it in time for the 79th anniversary of VE Day.”