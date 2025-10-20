A quiz proved to be another fantastic evening of friendly competition - and raised £1,500 for charity at the same time.

Chattertons Solicitors hosted its annual quiz at the Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre Lounge on Thursday (October 16) with the aim of raising money towards its charity of the year - this year, Anthony Nolan to provide stem cell treatments.

Richard Ludlow, CEO of Chattertons (far left) with the winning team Easement Solutions. Photo: Supplied

In recognition of the charity, one of the rounds was a picture round to ‘name the Ant’.

A total of 16 teams from local businesses, each with a maximum of five team members each, battled it out for the top spot.

Easement Solutions took first place for the second year running. Closely following in joint second place were The Paper Tigers from the Rutland and Stamford Mercury and Chattertons’ own Construction Chatter team, while another Chattertons team, The Quizzly Bears, secured third place.

The wooden spoon prize for participation went to The Peterborough Quiz-tate Agents from Newton Fallowell.

Richard Ludlow, CEO of Chattertons said: “It was a very enjoyable evening, well supported and we raised a lot of money for such a good cause.

“I would like to thank all those who took part and to the local businesses which donated raffle prizes. Thank you also to everyone at the Theatre Lounge, Natasha Rurans for the excellent buffet and all the businesses who supported our raffle and donated prizes.”