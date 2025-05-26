A celebration of country sports and pursuits attracted thousands of visitors.

The Burghley Game and Country Fair returned to Burghley House, near Stamford, yesterday and continues today (Monday, May 26).

Burghley Game and Country Fair. Doug Crampton and Foden tipper. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The show, organised by Living Heritage Events, has a range of country sports demonstrations and arena displays.

For dog lovers, there’s a gun dog clinic, multi-scurry, fun dog show, chase the bunny, lurcher racing and showing. Even those who brought their own four-legged friends had something to enjoy with the have a go dog agility course.

There was also the opportunity to have a go at clay shooting in the shooting village, which also had field archery and range of airgun disciplines.

Burghley Game and Country Fair. Kathryn and Astryd Somerville, two, on merry go round. Photo; Chris Lowndes

Burghley Game and Country Fair. Michael and Tolla Thomas and Tusuki the dog with Tom and Helen Roberts Marie Durham and Ruby Noble. Photo: Chris Lowndes.

Burghley Game and Country Fair. Andrew Holderness and dogs Lemi and Tinci. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Burghley Game and Country Fair. Lucy Doubleday and Gracie Mae, seven, with Daisy in dog show. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Burghley Game and Country Fair. Cambridgeshire Caledonian Pipe Band. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Burghley Game and Country Fair. Rachel Marshall and Jacob Eastland, two, with Callie on the come and have a go dog agility. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Burghley Game and Country Fair. Cambs Caledonian Pipe Band. Photo; Chris Lowndes

Burghley Game and Country Fair. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Pictures by our photographer Chris Lowndes are available to view and buy here

Burghley Game and Country Fair. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Burghley Game and Country Fair. Nick and Tom Rawlins enjoy a drink. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Burghley Game and Country Fair. Burghley Game and Country Fair. Cambridgeshire Caledonian Pipe Band. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Burghley Game and Country Fair. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Burghley Game and Country Fair. Rider and skate boarder action. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Burghley Game and Country Fair. Victoria from crowd calls a goshawk. Photo; Chris Lowndes

A large craft village included craft demonstrations such as blacksmiths and chainsaw carving, as well as gifts on sale. Country clothing and children’s amusements added to the fun.

For those seeking a break, there was a range of selected national and local food producers and specialist street foods and drinks whilst relaxing to live jazz and folk.