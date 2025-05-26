A celebration of country sports and pursuits attracted thousands of visitors.
The Burghley Game and Country Fair returned to Burghley House, near Stamford, yesterday and continues today (Monday, May 26).
The show, organised by Living Heritage Events, has a range of country sports demonstrations and arena displays.
For dog lovers, there’s a gun dog clinic, multi-scurry, fun dog show, chase the bunny, lurcher racing and showing. Even those who brought their own four-legged friends had something to enjoy with the have a go dog agility course.
There was also the opportunity to have a go at clay shooting in the shooting village, which also had field archery and range of airgun disciplines.