A health condition that affects about one in 11 people is to be the subject of a town event.

‘Living with Diabetes’ at Stamford Arts Centre brings together several specialists in diabetes and the knock-on effects the condition can have on health.

From 1pm to 4.30pm on Friday, March 13, people can listen to experts speak on topics that include foot and skincare, eating behaviours, sleep, and emotional, physical and mental wellbeing.

The OneYou Lincolnshire stand at a previous Sheac event held in Stamford Arts Centre ballroom

People attending the free event can ask questions, and meet others who may be in a similar situation to themselves, as a diabetic or a carer.

Organiser Keith Spurr, chairman of Stamford Health Education and Awareness Charity (Sheac), said: “Diabetes is a serious condition which not only affects lives but costs the NHS £10 billion a year, which is 10% of its budget.

“Much of this expenditure is due to complications affecting eyes, toes, legs, kidneys, heart and nerves, and these can also cause emotional costs.

Ryan Mayoh manning the LeisureSK stand at a previous Sheac event held in Stamford Arts Centre ballroom

“People with diabetes have to manage their own condition, because everyone’s is different. The Living with Diabetes event aims to assist people to manage their condition.”