An innovative company which puts sustainability at its heart has been named Environmental Champion.

Live event brand marketing company Versatile, based in Oakham, picked up the award at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025.

“The quality of the applications was outstanding,” said judge Richard Olsen, of award sponsors Pegasus Funding.

“The winner this year is a business which is leading innovation in their sector and have clear environmental goals to deliver business benefits.”

Versatile aims to deliver “exceptional live experiences” while actively reducing its environmental impact.

It does this through an eight-point sustainability plan, based on sourcing materials, waste reduction and recycling and resource efficiency, among others.

“We work very hard at Versatile to be as good to the environment as we possibly can, to innovate in everything that we do to make work a better place to be, so it’s not just the planet, it’s the team and everyone that’s around,” said Guy Graves, who received the award on stage with Enrique Uriza.

“We’ve put a lot of hard work and effort in, so it’s a real privilege to win this.

“It’s great recognition and helps push us in the right direction more than anything because it’s something we believe in.

“We’re looking to try and better ourselves, so the award tells us we’re on the right track.”

Cornish Bakery, in Stamford, and Inspire Education Group in Stamford were the other finalists in this category.