This superb home was built in 1990 to exacting standards, to create a handsome and stylish family home with a great degree of versatility.

Set down a private, gated drive, the house sits well in its plot, and enjoys a good degree of privacy.

Pine Trees in Tansor is on the market with Woodford and Co. Photo: Supplied

The reception hall is a superb size and offers a clue to the scale of this great home. The study is ample size for homeworking or could happily serve as a snug. The drawing room has a carved stone fireplace as a focal point, and the polished wood flooring adds to the atmosphere. French doors open to the garden. The gym or playroom is adjacent and has a view over the garden.

The formal dining room is accessible from the kitchen and opens through to the conservatory, which can be used for a further dining area or for relaxation, as one overlooks the garden.

The kitchen is truly family-size and is a great hub to the home. There is an extensive range of wall and base units with granite surfaces and a range of integrated appliances, including electric ovens, hob, dishwasher and a wine fridge. An arch leads through to the breakfast room, which overlooks the garden. The utility cum boot room offers plenty of space for the family coats, boots and pets. Again there is ample space for the usual appliances. Doors open to the drive and the back garden. A shower/WC is handily placed for garden use, or as a facility for the great hobby room or a sixth bedroom which is up the stairs and above the garage.

The first floor has a sweeping staircase from the hall. The galleried landing serves each of the five, double bedrooms. The principal bedroom suite enjoys views over the garden. An extensive range of wardrobes is fitted to one wall. The en-suite bathroom is adjacent. The guest bedroom offers similar facilities and has a sauna within the en-suite bathroom.

The three remaining double bedrooms each have built-in wardrobes. They have use of the superbly appointed family bathroom.

The house is approached via the drive which leads to the electric gates. These open to the substantial forecourt which provides plenty of parking in front of the triple garage.

The established gardens wrap around the house. A paved patio spans the rear elevation, almost extending the accommodation on a fine day. The lawn offers plenty of space to play and is surrounded by well-stocked flower and shrub beds. The garden faces south and enjoys good privacy.

Pine Trees in Tansor is on the market with a guide price of £1.45m with Woodford and Co. To find out more or to arrange a viewing, strictly by appointment, by calling: 01832 274732.

Property features

Versatile accommodation of almost 4,700 sq ft

Drawing room

Dining room

Study

Kitchen

Playroom/gym

Conservatory

Up to six bedrooms

Triple garaging

Gated driveway

Beautiful grounds of about 0.73 acres