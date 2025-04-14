A town recruitment firm is this month celebrating 25 years in business.

Stamford specialist recruitment business MorePeople, which works in the food, fresh produce, horticulture, and agriculture industries, was founded in 2000 by Guy Moreton and Peter Hunt.

“Creating a business that has lasted 25 years is something I’m immensely proud of,” said Guy.

Company founder Guy Moreton

“When we started, we hoped to be successful, but we never knew for certain.

“MorePeople has evolved, but our core values have remained the same - providing a great service, building strong relationships, and making a genuine impact in our industry.”

The recruitment landscape has changed dramatically since MorePeople’s inception.

“When we first started, we were using fax machines and receiving CVs by post,” said Guy.

“Now, everything, naturally, is online - from job boards to LinkedIn and AI-driven recruitment tools.”

He added: “When we started getting asked to contribute to conferences, we knew we were making an impact. Seeing our team share insights at industry events today is a testament to the expertise we’ve built.”

CEO Andrew Fitzmaurice

Andrew Fitzmaurice, who was made CEO in January 2022, said: “When I joined the business in 2010, we had just a small team of eight passionate individuals. Today, we’re 38 dedicated professionals.

“What we’ve achieved so far is a testament to the hard work, innovation, and commitment of everyone who has been part of our story.

“Our vision for the future is even brighter, and with our expanding team and continued focus on excellence, I’m excited to see where we can go next.”

Managing director Richard Hanwell

Managing director Richard Hanwell, who joined in January 2021, added: “Twenty-five years in business is an achievement in its own right, considering the time periods that the business has had to navigate through.

“MorePeople has always stood out to me and continues to impress me in the way in which we fully embed ourselves into the industries that we support, which has been our ethos for 25 years.”