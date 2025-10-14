Creativity and festive cheer filled a village hall over the weekend as a sold-out gift-wrapping masterclass raised £700 for the venue.

Jane Means, a Lincolnshire gift-wrapping expert who has worked with Dior, Selfridges, Chanel and Harrods, among others, led a two-hour workshop at Careby, Aunby and Holywell Village Hall, in Careby, on Saturday.

Guests had the chance to practice Jane’s signature techniques and take home all of their beautifully wrapped creations.

A gift-wrapping workshop held at Careby, Aunby & Holywell Village Hall has raised £700 for the venue. Photo: Submitted

All the profits went towards maintaining the village hall and attendees were also able to enjoy homemade cakes and refreshments throughout the afternoon.

Jane,who has been a judge on American television, returned to her home village to celebrate 30 years in business.

She said: “It was wonderful to see the hall full of laughter and creativity.

Jane Means has worked with luxury brands and been a TV judge in the United States

“We’re so grateful to everyone who came along to support Careby Village Hall – every penny raised goes straight back into keeping this wonderful space thriving for the community.”

Building on the success, there will be a wreath-making workshop at the hall on Saturday, November 30.

A few places remain, priced at £35 per person.

To book a place, contact Jane Cadel on 07855 785512.