Residents in Stamford will now be able to have their say in person on the biggest political change in a generation - after criticism that people in the south of Lincolnshire had been denied a voice.

The government has asked all district councils to put forward proposals to merge together into larger unitary authorities.

Residents an an engagement event in Boston. Photo Lincolnshire County Council

Leaders at Lincolnshire County are inviting residents to share their views as part of its consultation process - as it aims to ensure it gets support for its version over the alternatives being proposed by the districts.

The county council’s plan would be for one larger unitary authority within its current borders.

All seven district councils and the county council would be scrapped and replaced by one big authority handling all local services including waste, highways and planning.

Alicia Kearns

The MP for Stamford and Rutland, Alicia Kearns, said she wrote to county council leader Sean Matthews (Reform UK), and urged him not to exclude Stamford from the consultation process - after criticism that there were no events planned in Stamford, Bourne or the Deepings.

Ms Kearns said: "Last week I wrote to the leader of Lincolnshire County Council asking him to reverse the decision to exclude Stamford from planned consultation events on Local Government Re-Organisation.



"I am relieved the leader has listened to my concerns, and as a result a consultation event later this month.



"These reforms will determine how our communities are served for decades to come, so it is vital residents are properly consulted and I urge everyone able to attend to do so.



"Please do attend if you can so your views are represented in negotiations."

The public events to discuss the proposals are being held at:

Grantham Library – September 15 2025 (9.30am - 12.30pm)

Caistor Library – September 19 2025 (10am – 12.30pm)

Gainsborough Library – September 19 2025 (2pm - 5pm)

Lincoln Castle – September 20 2025 (11am - 2pm)

Lincoln Library – September 23 2025 (11am - 3pm)

Stamford Library – September 24 2025 (9.30am – 11am)

Spalding Library – September 24 2025 (10am - 2pm)

See also: South Kesteven District Council leader Ashley Baxter sets out vision for Local Government Reform, including a new council for the south and Rutland in with Lincolnshire

South Holland District Council also held an engagement event this week on its proposal for two unitary authorities.

The district council, along with Boston Borough Council and East Lindsey District Council, wants to create a Northern Lincolnshire Council and a Southern Lincolnshire Council.

The Northern Lincolnshire Council would cover Lincoln, North Lincolnshire, North East Lincolnshire and West Lindsey.

The Southern Lincolnshire Council would cover Boston, East Lindsey, South Holland, North Kesteven and South Kesteven.