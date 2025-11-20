A judge from one of the BBC’s most-watched shows has rallied 11 brave volunteers to strip off for a nude calendar.

Craig Revel Horwood, a judge on Strictly Come Dancing, is the driving force behind the Heritage Hunks of King’s Cliffe calendar, which is raising funds for the charity Prostate UK and King’s Cliffe Heritage Centre.

Having lived in the village with his partner Jonathan since 2021, Craig first pitched the idea over drinks — and soon, the calendar became a reality.

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood (pictured in the middle wearing a santa's hat) was the driving force behind the Heritage Hunks of King's Cliffe calendar. Photo: Submitted

Chris Wickes (Mr November), is a good friend of the Strictly star and his recent diagnosis of prostate cancer was a reason for the calendar.

“I was diagnosed in July and thankfully it’s not aggressive,” said Chris. “At the moment, I’m having my blood checked every three months to monitor the situation.

“I think we [the men involved in making the calendar] all felt that men are slightly less proactive about their health, which is why we wanted to raise awareness about the importance of prostate checks.

Chris as Mr November. Photo: Bryn Hill Films

“It’s not an everyday thing, taking your clothes off ‘in public’ – none of us knew what to expect – but it was all about getting the message out for a good cause.

“I think it would have been more fun if we were all photographed at the same time and could be nervous together. Maybe next year!”

Each of the men had a 30-minute slot with a professional photographer.

Each month’s photo combines something seasonal with local heritage. Chris posed with a golden bauble and an old picture of Park Street in King’s Cliffe.

August features a picture of the last village mill before its demolition, and December homes from 1910, before they were demolished in the 1960s.

Callum Willimont (Mr July), a 26-year-old personal trainer at the village gym, posed with a beach ball.

Craig with Cullum at the photoshoot. Photo: Submitted

“I have never done anything like this and it was quite out of my comfort zone,” he said.

“Rumours were going around about creating a calendar and I thought ‘that won’t happen’, but it did.

“A couple of my clients put my name forward and next thing I knew, I was getting a message from Craig.

Cullum is a personal trainer at the village gym

“When we first saw the edits, we thought, ‘Oh gosh, what have we done?’ but we laughed. It’s for a good cause.”

Veda Enser from the King’s Cliffe Heritage volunteers said they have been busy packing and dropping off calendar orders around the village.

About 900 calendars have been sold so far.

Callum as Mr July. Photo: Bryn Hill Films

“My job was to find the old photographs, which Craig wanted to complement with the guys,” said Veda.

“Craig and Jonathan have worked so hard on it — it’s quite a large logistical job — and the community has been super supportive.

“He values strong relationships with people, so he is really well known in the village, and he wants to support both the village and the heritage.

Ian as Mr September. Photo: Bryn Hill Films

“My husband is Mr September, and I think he looks very handsome.”

Veda said the calendar has helped boost the profile of King’s Cliffe Heritage Centre in Bridge Street, attracting new volunteers.

The calendar can be purchased via the centre’s website at www.kingscliffeheritage.org. It will soon also be available at the village shop.