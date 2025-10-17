An image of those at the heart of a town more than 100 years ago is available free to whoever claims it first.

Current Stamford Town Council member Max Sawyer is looking to rehome the montage of councillors and officers from 1908, which may interest someone who spots an ancestor or a history project in the making.

Names appearing on the picture are the then mayor Duncomb, and aldermen Bettle, Hayes, Riley, Hart. H Simpson, and Tidd.

The image features names and faces from Stamford in 1908. Photo: Submitted

Also present are Robinson, Halliday, Daniels, Sandall (borough treasurer), Boyd (medical officer of health), Atter (town clerk), Ryman (borough surveyor and engineer), Woolston (deputy mayor), Pond (clerk of markets and rate collector), Aldwinckle, Martin, March, Bowman, Parker, Dalton, Knight, T Simpson, Dobbs, Higgs, Bell, Cade and Corby.

Unfortunately the image is cropped on one side, although the images of all mentioned can be seen.

Anyone wishing to get in touch with Max about the picture can email him at audsaw@aol.com.