Road and car park closures begin today (Friday) in preparation for Stamford’s Mid-Lent Fair.

It has been visiting the town for more than 500 years.

Rides and attractions will open to the public on Monday (March 11) at 5pm and run until Saturday, March 16.

A view of a previous Mid-Lent Fair in Bath Row, Stamford. The 2024 event will be in the Broad Street area of town

The top area of the Cattlemarket car park will close from 5pm today (Friday) in preparation. This will be followed by closures of Bath Row and Gooches Court car parks, Castle Dyke and Red Lion Square from 5pm tomorrow.

Castle Street and Sheepmarket will close at 6am on Sunday followed by Broad Street, Red Lion Street, Crown Street, Star Lane and Newgate Lane at midday.

All affected roads and car parks will reopen on Sunday, March 17 when the fair moves on to Grantham.