A high street shop has been rebranded following the sale of the 233-year-old business WHSmith.

The newsagent, stationery and book shop, which has been at 15 Stamford High Street since at least the 1950s, was sold at the end of June to Modella Captial, which owns Hobbycraft and The Original Factory Shop.

It is now under the brand TG Jones. While WHSmith was named after its 1792 founder, Henry Walton Smith, TG Jones is a made up name.

As the shop front was, as WH Smith. Photo: Iliffe Media

The company had suffered economically during covid and has sold its high street shops, retaining the more lucrative branches at airports and railway stations.

Spalding WHSmith also being rebranded.

WH Smith in Stamford High Street is now TG Jones. Photo: Iliffe Media

Wilko in Stamford High Street is being divided into clothing retailer Weird Fish and a kitchen showroom for Magnet.