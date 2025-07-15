An investigation is under way to find out how a former electrician became exposed to the asbestos which killed him.

Gerald Cook died of mesothelioma - a cancer of the lung which is commonly associated with exposure to the harmful material.

It is often decades before someone who has been exposed to it displays any symptoms.

Bruce Cook died of mesothelioma. Photo: submitted

The 82-year-old’s family have now called on legal specialists from Irwin Mitchell to help them investigate their father’s illness.

Gerald, who was known as Bruce, lived in Greatford and had worked as an electrician. He started experiencing shortness of breath, a cough and chest pains in August 2023. Following tests, he was diagnosed with mesothelioma that December.

Bruce’s daughters Fiona Dawson and Debbie Sheehan looked after him until September last year when moved to a hospice. He died on October 5.

Bruce's family have called on lawyers to help them find answers. Photo: submitted

Debbie, 53, said: “When dad started feeling unwell nothing prepared us for what was going to happen. When we were told he had cancer and it was terminal, it was a huge shock. Dad had never smoked and was otherwise healthy.

“Following his diagnosis our focus was on helping and supporting him as much as possible so our family could try to enjoy what time we had left together.

“Dad was a lovely, kind and generous man. He was honest and hard-working and we all looked up to him for help and guidance, even as adults. Dad went from being an outgoing and independent person for his age to someone who was reliant on others.

“One of us would be at his all the time looking after him, helping him shower or going shopping for him. It was awful to see how he deteriorated as the cancer took hold.

Bruce with his family. Photo: submitted

“Before his diagnosis we’d not even heard of mesothelioma, but sadly we now know just how awful it is.

“Our family will never be the same following Dad’s death, but the time is right to at least honour his memory by establishing how he was exposed to asbestos. If any of his ex-workmates could come forward with information it would mean so much to us.”

The legal team are particularly keen to hear from anyone who worked with Bruce at air fields in South Lincolnshire, Wittering and Alconbury. He told his grandson that while working on the airfields he used to mix asbestos into a paste and would often have to break panels to get to wiring, which he suspected may have also contained asbestos.

Lawyer Natalia Rushworth-White, said: “Bruce’s death is another reminder of the terrible legacy asbestos has created and how it continues to tear families apart years after exposure has taken place.

“Fiona, Debbie and the rest of their family remain devastated by Bruce’s death which has been made harder by having so many unanswered questions. While nothing can make up for their loss, we’re determined to at least help his loved ones secure the answers they deserve.”

Anyone with information about the working conditions Bruce faced is asked to contact Hannah Palmer at Irwin Mitchell on 01223 791827 or email Hannah.palmer@irwinmitchell.com

Natalia added: “If anyone who remembers working with Bruce and could come forward with information about the condition he faced it could prove vital to our investigations and providing his family with some form of closure.”