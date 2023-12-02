Located in the heart of Market Overton, 7 Main Street is a family home built to an individual design using local stone.

The property is set across three floors and includes an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area, three reception rooms and seven bedrooms. There is a detached double garage and games room plus mature gardens and parking space for several vehicles.

The home is set behind a stone wall with gated access to a block paved and gravel drive. Alongside the double garage is a side access which leads to an outside toilet. A covered outdoor staircase leads to a games room above the garage, offering additional space for relaxing and entertaining.

7 Main Street, Market Overton

Inside the main the property, the ground floor has a spacious reception hall with oak flooring and bespoke staircase. It leads to a toilet, cloakroom, cinema room, office and home gym.

The open-plan living, kitchen and dining space spans the full width of the property. The refitted kitchen has an Aga, gas hob, extensive marble-topped island and space for an American style fridge freezer. The dining and living space has oak parquet flooring and an open fire.

Five en suite bedrooms are located on the first floor, including the main bedroom with a four-piece en suite and dressing room. Two more bedrooms are located on the second floor along with fitted wardrobes along the landing.

7 Main Street, Market Overton

The south-facing garden has a large lawn, mature shrubs and trees, a patio and a timber climbing frame with swings and slide.

7 Main Street in Market Overton is on the market with Newton Fallowell for £1,250,000.

7 Main Street, Market Overton

7 Main Street, Market Overton

7 Main Street, Market Overton

7 Main Street, Market Overton

For more information or to book a viewing call 01572 335005 or email oakham@newtonfallowell.co.uk