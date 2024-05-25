Property in Cliffe Road, Easton-on-the-Hill near Stamford on the market with Norton Rickett
A high-quality countryside home with character is on the market.
Wildings is set just outside the village of Easton-on-the-Hill, which is a short journey from the historic market town of Stamford.
This four-bedroom home is described as spacious.
Dating from 1935, this extended detached family home sits to the rear of a large plot of just under half an acre.
The heart of the house is a welcoming kitchen breakfast room fitted with bespoke oak units set around a gas fired-oven Aga. An adjoining pantry adds to its appeal.
Leading off the kitchen there is a good-sized patio.
The light and airy accommodation has central heating and double glazing throughout.
Outside the mature gardens enjoy a West-facing aspect and there is a useful annexe/ home office, double garage and carport.
To the front of the property the garden is bounded by a stone wall.
Timber gates open onto a gravel driveway that leads to parking in front of a double garage and carport.
The main area of garden is to the front of the property and is laid to lawn with established
borders incorporating a variety of trees, bushes and shrubs.
Wildings, Cliffe Road, Easton-on-the-Hill is on the market with Norton Rickett with a guide price of £700,000.
For more details and to arrange a viewing call 01780 782 999.