A high-quality countryside home with character is on the market.

Wildings is set just outside the village of Easton-on-the-Hill, which is a short journey from the historic market town of Stamford.

This four-bedroom home is described as spacious.

Wildings, 1 Cliffe Road, Easton-on-the-Hill

Dating from 1935, this extended detached family home sits to the rear of a large plot of just under half an acre.

The heart of the house is a welcoming kitchen breakfast room fitted with bespoke oak units set around a gas fired-oven Aga. An adjoining pantry adds to its appeal.

Leading off the kitchen there is a good-sized patio.

The light and airy accommodation has central heating and double glazing throughout.

Outside the mature gardens enjoy a West-facing aspect and there is a useful annexe/ home office, double garage and carport.

To the front of the property the garden is bounded by a stone wall.

Timber gates open onto a gravel driveway that leads to parking in front of a double garage and carport.

The main area of garden is to the front of the property and is laid to lawn with established

borders incorporating a variety of trees, bushes and shrubs.

Wildings, Cliffe Road, Easton-on-the-Hill is on the market with Norton Rickett with a guide price of £700,000.

For more details and to arrange a viewing call 01780 782 999.



