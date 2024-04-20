A four-bedroom family home with fantastic views has gone on the market.

Positioned only a few minutes’ walk from Stamford town centre, Stamford Schools, and the train station this exceptional four bedroomed family home enjoys an elevated plot with views from the front towards Water Furlong accessing Stamford Meadows, and to the back over the allotment gardens.

The home has been lovingly maintained and improved by the current family who have occupied the home since 1978. The property has been extended on the ground floor providing a spacious interior which includes four reception rooms and a generous kitchen/breakfast room.

14 Tinwell Road, Stamford, is on the market with Newton Fallowell

On approaching the home from Tinwell Road, an iron gate allows access to the front garden which has been tiered over three levels with inset, wide steps rising to a level garden area. There are a wealth of mature shrubs and trees which provide a high degree of privacy.

A secure gated access to one side leads to the back garden and rear access to the kitchen.

At the front of the property you’ll be first greeted by the spacious entrance porch, which leads into a centralised hallway. The hall is light and airy with an original open tread staircase rising to the first floor doors to two reception rooms, the kitchen, and the useful ground floor WC, which has been fitted with a two-piece suite.

14 Tinwell Road, Stamford, is on the market with Newton Fallowell

Positioned to one side of the property is the snug/home office, a versatile room with large windows to two aspects, whilst to the opposite side, the generous 6.74m living room provides an abundance of space with, again, a large window to the front and a stone fireplace.

From here, there are double doors to an extended, spacious dining room which features patio doors to the rear garden and a door leading to the breakfast room which in turn flows round to the kitchen. There is an arrangement of storage cupboards with a concealed gas central heating boiler within one unit. A large window next to the dining area provides a beautiful view of the rear garden. A door leads to the conservatory. The white, wood trimmed kitchen, whilst dated only in age, is immaculate.

It features a range of fitted units to wall and base level including a built-in desk area, with complementary, vast surface areas and integrated appliances including a fridge freezer and a Neff Circotherm double oven. There is also a utility area with space for washing machine, tumble dryer and dishwasher.

14 Tinwell Road, Stamford, is on the market with Newton Fallowell

The conservatory, whilst modest in size, offers a stunning location to enjoy a book whilst enjoying the garden view and privacy. There are double doors from the conservatory to the garden.

On the first floor there are four well-lit, double bedrooms with built in wardrobes, a useful airing cupboard and a three-piece family bathroom. There is also a spacious, mostly boarded loft with an electric light and a pull down loft ladder.

The back of the property offers a most private, level garden which has been landscaped with several planted beds filled with a wealth of colours, wrapping around a centralised lawn. At the back of the garden, there is a further patio terraced seating area which meets the side of the detached double garage and gated access leading out to a lane for vehicular access. The garage offers an electric up and over door with two hand fobs plus power and lighting connected. Off the lane, is a parking area suitable for two large vehicles.

14 Tinwell Road, Stamford, is on the market with Newton Fallowell

14 Tinwell Road, Stamford, is on the market with Newton Fallowell

14 Tinwell Road, Stamford, is on the market with Newton Fallowell

14 Tinwell Road, Stamford, is on the market with Newton Fallowell

Whist parking is available on the road, at the back of the property there is private parking for two vehicles and a detached double garage, accessed via a private lane from Roman Bank.

An early viewing of this generational opportunity is advised to avoid disappointment. 14 Tinwell Road, Stamford, is on the market for £900,000 with Newton Fallowell. Call 01780 754530 or email stamford@newtonfallowell.co.uk