The twin sister of a man killed in a machete attack blames police for the loss of the sibling she thought would always be in her life.

Kyle Marshall died from a stab wound to his heart inflicted by 21-year-old Reece Bruns.

The machete was brought to Bruns minutes earlier by Aaron Clark, then aged 16.

Kyle Marshall, centre, with his nephew Reece Marshall and sister Allishia. Photo Submitted

Both were given custodial sentences for manslaughter this month, although Kyle’s sister, 38-year-old Allishia Marshall, calls what they did ‘murder’.

She feels let down by the police, who she says failed to prosecute Bruns for assaulting her partner, Daniel Brewer a month earlier, leaving him with a serious facial injury.

Kyle Marshall. Photo Submitted

“If the police had arrested Reece Bruns then, Kyle would never have become involved,” said Allishia.

“Kyle always wanted to protect his family, and so when the police didn’t seem to be doing anything, he was upset and angry.

“It’s not like Bruns was difficult for the police to find. We saw him going around Bourne on his scooter.”

Bad feeling between Bruns, Clark and the Marshall family had begun two years earlier, when Allishia’s son Tyler was at Stamford College with Clark.

Kyle Marshall, left, with nephews Reece and Tyler, and his sister's partner Daniel Brewer. Photo Submitted

They had been friends but after Clark was removed from the college for unacceptable behaviour he turned against Tyler and encouraged others to join in.

One of those was Bruns, who was passenger in a vehicle that pulled up alongside Tyler while he was cycling. Bruns gave him a shove to push him off the bike.

Intimidation continued for months and on Saturday June 1, 2024, Tyler was waiting for a lift on a bench outside a beer festival at the Wellhead Park in Bourne, when Clark attacked him from behind.

Reece Bruns and Aaron Clark. Photo: Lincs Police

When Tyler’s mum and Daniel arrived to collect him there was another ‘scuffle’ between the two boys and Bruns also approached Tyler in what his mother perceived to be an aggressive manner. She ‘bear hugged’ Bruns to the floor to stop him attacking her child but she says that after being released Bruns ran at Daniel instead, shouting ‘Do you want some?’ before punching him in the face a dozen times.

A scan at Peterborough City Hospital later revealed Daniel’s nose was broken in three places.

Kyle Marshall helping his youngest nephew, Grayson. Photo Submitted

The day after the assault at the beer festival, Bruns saw and shouted abuse at Allishia’s older son, Reece Marshall, who was in Bourne with his partner and their baby daughter. He also bragged about hitting Reece’s stepfather, Daniel.

The same day, Allishia and Daniel provided medical evidence to police of the nose injury Bruns had inflicted.

Despite this, Bruns was not arrested for assault causing the injury. As far as the family is aware, officers never spoke to Bruns about it.

On finding this out, Kyle felt angry and let down. He lived in Carlby, near Stamford, and had been at Allishia and Daniel’s home in Market Deeping for a barbecue on the evening of Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Kyle Marshall pictured during the covid pandemic. Photo Submitted

The weather was warm, and while Allishia and Daniel were outside Kyle received information that Bruns and Clark were at the Wellhead Park. He quietly left to drive there.

Allishia’s daughter, Summer, who got on well with her uncle, knew where he was heading.

“When I came inside and saw Summer’s face I knew something was wrong,” said Allishia

Allishia and a family friend made the 15-minute drive and caught up with Kyle before he reached Bruns and Clark.

She tried to persuade her brother not to confront them.

Kyle Marshall. Photo Submitted

“I said to him, let the police deal with it,” said Allishia, whose brother affectionately called her ‘Lou’.

“His response was, ‘They've had long enough, Lou’. They were the last words he said to me.”

Allishia saw Kyle approach Bruns and Clark. They had known he was coming, but rather than leave - Bruns lived in St Paul’s Gardens, Bourne, and Clark in St Peter’s Road, very close to the park - Clark had gone home to fetch a machete. Despite being one of the warmest nights of the year, he hid it inside a bulky winter coat.

Allishia saw the two men and 16-year-old Clark together, then Bruns stepped away from Kyle, revealing the knife.

“Kyle walked about 10 feet from where he was attacked and then just dropped,” said Allishia. “I could see the colour in his face had changed and when I pulled up his top I could see his injury.”

She remembered how to perform chest compressions to the rhythm of ‘Staying Alive’ and tried to resuscitate Kyle until the emergency services arrived. He managed a few breaths and gave his twin a final smile.

A post mortem examination later revealed he could not be saved. The machete had been used with such force it had almost cut his heart in two.

Reece, Allishia’s son, feels angry that the jury at Lincoln Crown Court earlier this year was told during Clark and Bruns’ trial that they had felt scared of Kyle.

“They had about eight minutes from when the phone call was made to them [by a girl unable to be named because of her age] to say my uncle was coming, and the confrontation in the park.

“They could have been gone in a couple of minutes, if they were scared. If they were scared, why did they stay and wait for him?

“And who carries a knife like that and doesn’t intend to use it?”

Bruns had a previous conviction for having a ‘zombie’ knife and was sentenced on September 15 at Lincoln Crown Court to 12 years and nine months in prison for Kyle’s manslaughter.

During their trial, Bruns had shown no remorse, spoke with sarcasm, and ‘smirked and giggled’ during proceedings.

Clark did show remorse and was sentenced to six years and nine months at a young offenders’ institution.

Reece, who lives in Grantham, fears Clark will serve only half of his sentence, and Bruns two-thirds.

“The sentences shocked me,” said Reece. “A drug dealer gets 20 years, Bruns got 12. He’ll be out by the time he’s 30. He has the rest of his life whereas my uncle doesn’t.

“My uncle’s is not the only case like this. Knife crime needs to be dealt with more firmly.

“And if police had arrested Bruns for what he did - for punching my stepdad - then my uncle wouldn’t have lost his life.

“The police are part of the reason he died. Bruns should have been in prison for assault.”

Reece described his uncle as ‘a fun and kind man’.

“He and mum didn’t have a good childhood but they had been there for each other,” he added.

Allishia and Kyle had been taken into care as babies but while Allishia was found foster families, Kyle spent most of his childhood in children’s homes, where he suffered abuse.

Although Kyle was sometimes troubled by poor health himself, he had been helping a friend who was ill with the heavy side of his work as a gas engineer, and was keen to train to become qualified too.

Kyle’s funeral was held on September 1 last year. His sister still visits his grave each week.

Kyle’s family have launched a petition urging a case review to reconsider the sentences given to Bruns and Clark, so that they are held ‘fully accountable for their actions’. The petition is titled ‘Demand justice for Kyle Marshall's murder’.

It can be read and signed here: tinyurl.com/KyleMarshall

The family also say they intend to make an official complaint.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “The death of Kyle Marshall was a tragedy, and our thoughts will always remain with his family and friends who are now forced to live the rest of their lives without him.

“Kyle confronted his killers Reece Bruns and Aaron Clark in Wellhead Park weeks after an earlier incident involving Bruns and another party.

“Officers investigated an assault and attempted to arrest Bruns in connection with the incident but were unsuccessful.

“Anyone who is unhappy with the level of service provided by Lincolnshire Police has the right to make an official complaint through our channels, including the website.”