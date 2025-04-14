The family of a woman whose body was found by a runner following a crash on the A1 has described her as a ‘vibrant, happy soul’.

Wadzanai Nyasha, 24, died when the blue Suzuki Swift she was driving left the road at Wothorpe, near Stamford.

Her body was discovered by a runner at about 7.20am on Sunday, April 6.

Wadzanai Nyasha

Paramedics attended but Wadzanai, of City Mills, Bradford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed the collision happened between Saturday, April 5, and the early hours of the following day.

In a statement, her family said: “Wadzanai was a vibrant young lady, full of life and had so many goals and aspirations. She was always bubbly and was such a happy soul. Sadly, her dreams have been shattered and her life cut short.

“The news of the accident has left an immense void in our hearts.

“As a family we are appealing to the public to assist with any information you may have witnessed. Any information you provide will be useful to aid with the investigation by the police.”

Anyone who witnessed what happened should contact Cambridgeshire Police via this website quoting CC-06042025-0092.

Alternatively, people can call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the road policing unit at Cambridgeshire Police.