A family with a passion for animals is opening an independent pet shop at the weekend.

Thomas Rogerson and his wife Laura Brooke-Rogerson are expanding their online business into bricks and mortar at Gwash Way in Stamford.

Wildwood Pets will cater for dogs, cats, small animals, birds and reptiles.

Thomas Rogerson and Laura Brooke-Rogerson with Hazel, Willow and pet lurcher Lexie

Thomas said: “We’ve always wanted to bring people back into independent shopping and Stamford is the perfect place to do that.”

In October the couple were days away from signing a lease when they learned that Pets at Home is considering opening a branch in the town. The owners of Markham Retail Park in Ryhall Road had approached South Kesteven District Council to ask whether the sale of pet food would be allowed at the site, which has restrictions on what can be sold there.

The news threw a spanner in the works, but Thomas and Laura quickly decided to plough ahead with their plans.

Thomas Rogerson and Lexie

He said: “We decided if you’re going to go up against a big chain, Stamford is the right town to do it.

“We offer a range of mid-level to premium products and wouldn’t stock anything that we wouldn’t give to our own dog. Lots of the brands we sell are only available in independent stores.”

The Gwash Way premises has been split into sections catering for different types of animals. In the future the owners wants to branch out and use the back of the building for pet services such as grooming or training.

Laura said: “We want to offer a shopping experience for people and their pets, and we have room to grow and develop.”

Thomas and Laura have always had a passion for animals. At 16 Thomas worked at an independent pet shop in Yorkshire. He met Laura at university while he was studying zoology and she was studying animal science. They went on to set up their own company, Creature Education, taking small animals out to parties and schools. Thomas later worked for the Northumberland Wildlife Trust, as a lecturer in animal management and most recently for Pets Corner.

Wildwood Pets has been trading online since April 2023, but opening a shop was always the dream. The couple have employed four members of staff and their daughters Hazel, three, and 10-month-old Willow will also be regular visitors to the store, along with their lurcher Lexie.

The shop opens on Saturday, January 13. Free goody bags will be given away to the first 30 dogs through the door and there will be a Polaroid dog show. Dogs can have their photo taken and staff will then vote for their favourites in a number of categories. Prizes will range from toys to shopping vouchers.

Wildwood Pets will open six days a week (closed on Wednesdays). Opening hours will be 9am until 6pm (10am until 4pm on Sundays) with a home delivery service available.

Hoping to build links with the community, Thomas and Laura have invited staff from other local pet shops, dog walkers and groomers to a preview event on Friday evening next week. They will also be collecting donations for animal rescue charities and hope to support the re-homing process.