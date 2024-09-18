An actor has been spotted on the set of a major production which is being filmed at Burghley House.

Filming is underway at the stately home near Stamford for a new Netflix adaptation of Frankenstein.

Taking a lead role in the upcoming adaptation of Mary Shelley’s 19th century novel is Mia Goth, who has starred in horror films including MaXXXine, Pearl and X and in the romantic comedy Emma.

Mia Goth at Burghley House. Photo: Tom Dawson / The Sport Cave Memorabilia

Tom Dawson, from Bourne, snapped a photo of the 30-year-old actress, who was wearing black dressing gown with grey trousers and black slippers.

He also bagged an autograph on a poster for MaXXXine, which was released in July.

Tom turned his passion for tracking down the autographs of famous footballers into a business, The Sport Cave Memorabilia, which has also branched out into the world of film,

Other notable names starring in Frankenstein are Jacob Elordi, known for his roles in The Kissing Booth, Saltburn, Euphoria and Priscilla, and Oscar Isaac, who has starred in Dune, Star Wars and X-Men.

Mia Goth signed her autograph for Tom Dawson of The Sport Cave Memorabilia

Closures are in place for the filming with Burghley House shut until next Tuesday and The Orangery Restaurant closed from today to Saturday (September 18 to 21).

The gardens, adventure play, and all other visitor facilities will remain open.

Click here to take a look back at all the times cameras have rolled into town.

If you spot any stars while filming is taking place in Stamford, e-mail: maddy.baillie@iliffemedia.co.uk.

