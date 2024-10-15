A locomotive which has hauled royal trains and featured in Top Gear has finally arrived in the area.

The A1 Class 60163 Tornado steam locomotive arrived at Nene Valley Railway in Wansford this morning (Tuesday, October 15).

It will be operating services on October 19, 20, 26 and 27.

The Tornado arrives at Nene Valley Railway. Photo: Robin Jones

Its previous visit was cancelled as the A1 Steam Locomotive Trust, the charity which operates the Tornado, did not have enough time to carry out the necessary checks.

Tornado is the first main line steam locomotive built in the UK since 1960 and first made headlines in 2008.

In the past 10 years, the engine has continued to impress, hauling royal trains and appearing on the big screen in Paddington 2 as well as on numerous television programmes including Top Gear.

It is the fastest steam engine to run since the 1960s, reaching 100mph on a test train in 2017.



