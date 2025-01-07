An appeal to keep a heritage railway running raised more than £80,000 last year.

Nene Valley Railway’s ‘Back on Track’ fundraiser was set up to secure the future of the attraction, which runs steam and diesel locomotives between Wansford Station and Ferry Meadows in Peterborough.

The railway’s closure to visitors during the covid pandemic led to the registered charity’s reserves being depleted, and they continue to be hit by rising costs, particularly the price of coal.

‘Tornado’ visited Nene Valley Railway in 2024

Nene Valley’s fundraising target is £300,000 and by the end of the year the money donated was more than £87,000.

Responding to the donations total, Michael Purcell, chairman of Nene Valley Railway, said: “Initial response to the appeal has been fantastic.

“We have seen donations coming in from around the world, and there have been people carrying out their own sponsored challenges to support the railway too.

Thomas is a popular attraction at Nene Valley Railway

“Although the initial response to our appeal has been great, we must keep the momentum going.”

Nene Valley’s new Christmas at the Railway experience attracted lots of paying visitors, while fundraisers took the form of local band The Houndogs playing, along with a barbecue and beer, plus a music evening and Halloween events.

Nene Valley Railway charity trustees have been applying to a variety of benevolent organisations, with the Garfield Weston Foundation first to respond, allocating £20,000.

The Houndogs played a fundraiser at Nene Valley Railway

Trustees have said all along that railway is not in immediate danger of closing, and that services and attractions are running as normal and will continue to do so.

Nene Valley offers plenty of fun visitor days for families and enthusiasts

By rebuilding its reserves, they want to make sure Nene Valley Railway is protected against unforeseen costs and circumstances that might otherwise cause it to scale back what it does, in terms of preserving rail heritage and offering a public attraction that is enjoyed by thousands of people a year.

People can support Nene Valley Railway by making donations or by using the railway, which has standard travel days and special events throughout the year. There is also a gift shop selling rail-related goods including toys and books.

Nene Valley Railway has an appeal to raise £300,000

Nene Valley Railway tickets and events information, as well as details of the Back on Track appeal can be found at https://nvr.org.uk/

Donations can also be made directly to the charity’s bank account, which has the account name: “Nene Valley Railway Ltd”, the account number 97253308, and the sort code 54-21-38.