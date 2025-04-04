The green light has been given to create holiday homes, a cafe and a bicycle hire shop.

Planning permission has been granted to redevelop unused farm buildings at Home Farm in Blatherwycke.

The applicant, F and A George Ltd, seeks to create six holiday lets, with a mixture of bedroom sizes and numbers.

The farm buildings at Home Farm, Blatherwycke. Photo: RTK Stamford

There will be two small retail units where produce from the farm will be sold alongside a bicycle hire and cafe.

In the design and access statement, the applicant said: “The purpose of the facility is to enable visitors to the surrounding area, travelling by either car or bicycle, to enjoy refreshments in a very attractive setting.”

The site is located to the west of Blatherwycke Lake, which has cycling and walking routes alongside it.



