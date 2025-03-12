Work will begin next month to build a farm shop on the edge of Stamford.

The second branch of Teals will be constructed at George Farm off the B1081, which connects Stamford’s High Street St Martin’s with the A1 near Wothorpe.

Having gained planning permission in late December, the project will start in April, with the opening of Teals in spring 2026.

From left, Burghley's head and land and property James Tusting, Burghley House director and owner, Miranda Rock, Teals founders Nick and Ash Sinfield, and chief executive of Burghley, David Pennell.

The owners, Nick and Ash Sinfield, already have a Teals farm shop in Somerset, and want to replicate it at George Farm, which has previously been occupied by Stamford Heavenly Chocolates Ltd.

This will mean supporting farmers across the area by selling their produce, and locally made dairy produce, bread, cakes, crafts and gifts.

Ash said Teals and Burghley, which they are working in partnership with, share a vision for a thriving local economy, adding: “By sourcing from nearby farms and artisanal makers, Teals also ensures access to the freshest ingredients from the local area, benefiting guests, the local economy and the environment.

Ash and Nick Sinfield

Burghley’s chief executive, David Pennell, said: “Teals’ focus on innovation, community, and supporting local producers aligns perfectly with our vision for this project. We’re confident their expertise will be a positive addition to Stamford.”

Nick and Ash looked at 13 locations before settling on George Farm in Stamford.

Once open, Teals will have a large food market area with a deli, a bakery, and a cheese monger.

There would be home and lifestyle products, gifts, books and a restaurant serving breakfast and lunch, and seating about 60 people.

Inside the Teals farm shop in Somerset

Under the rules of the planning permission granted by Peterborough City Council on Christmas Eve, two-thirds of the 1,300 sqm retail space will be for farm produce and 70% of this must be from farms in Lincolnshire, Rutland, Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.

No more than a third of the sales space can be for homeware, gifts, clothing, books, stationery, petcare and children’s toys.