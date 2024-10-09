A farmer who is an ‘influencer’ for his industry is in the running for a national award.

Tom Lamb has a YouTube channel with 46,000 subscribers where he shares innovative engineering projects related to farming.

His nomination for a British Farming Award explains how his passion for machinery and diversification inspires him to showcase practical solutions for farmers, ranging from building grain sheds to creating self-sufficient shepherd's huts.

Tom Lamb is nominated for a British Farming Award. Image: youtube.com/@Tomlamb980

The nomination adds: “His engaging content not only appeals to farmers but also captivates a broader audience, highlighting the potential for cost savings through DIY projects.”

Tom, who lives and farms at Great Casterton, is friends with Colin Furze from Stamford, a well-known YouTuber who films his wacky inventions to share with 13 million followers.

The pair have collaborated on some unusual projects, including creating a Star Wars ship in a grain store.

YouTubers Colin Furze and Tom Lamb on their recent collaboration called 'I thought this would be safe!'. Image: youtube.com/@colinfurze

But Tom’s videos also emphasise safety and accessibility, making complex tasks easy to understand for viewers, particularly those with learning difficulties.

He encourages his viewers to share their own projects, inspired by his work, which has helped to create an online community.

Tom’s goal is to double his YouTube following to 80,000 while pursuing more collaborations to enhance his content.

He said: “I think my YouTube videos have a good effect on the farming community by showing my engineering skills, but at the same time keeping it simple so people can easily follow along.

“I have had a massive amount of positive feedback from farmers, which is the main reason I entered the awards.”

Tom is among six other finalists in the Content Creator of the Year category of the British Farming Awards.

Nicholas Watts has been nominated for a British Farming Award

Meanwhile, Nicholas Watts, who runs Vine House Farm in Deeping St Nicholas, is in the running for Arable Farmer of the Year.

In 1992 Nicholas noticed a decline in the bird population on his 160-hectare farm and sought to rectify this by feeding them.

Now his farm is organic, covers 1,400 hectares, employs seven people, and grows and sells bird seed. Nicholas also encourages visitors, who flock to see the birds and learn about his style of farming.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in Birmingham on Thursday next week (October 17).