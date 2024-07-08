A fast-food restaurant closed today (Monday) for the start of refurbishment work.

McDonald’s in Stamford is expected to be closed for around a month while upgrades are made to the restaurant and staff areas.

Staff have been offered roles at other branches while the restaurant in Ryhall Road is closed.

McDonald's in Stamford is closed for refurbishment. Photo: Google Maps

A spokesman said: “Our Stamford restaurant is undergoing refurbishment as part of our ‘Convenience of the Future’ programme. The changes will include a new restaurant layout and re-design of the crew room to improve the experience of both customers and the restaurant team.

“We look forward to welcoming our customers back to the new restaurant when we reopen in mid-August.”