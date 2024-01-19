Unpredictable lifts at sheltered housing developments will be replaced by a council.

A £600,000 investment to replace six lifts was agreed at a South Kesteven District Council cabinet meeting yesterday (Thursday, January 18).

The lifts are in sheltered housing developments in Meadow Close and Stanton Close in Bourne, Hillary Close, Emlyns Gardens and Essex Road in Stamford and Witham Place in Grantham.

The flats at Meadow Close, Bourne

Cabinet member for housing and planning, Coun Phil Dilks (Ind), said: “We are pressing ahead with this work because it’s the right thing to do for our more vulnerable tenants and for council tax payers who have been funding ever-increasing maintenance costs due to ageing equipment.

“The existing lifts at our sheltered schemes have been in situ for many years.

“Despite regular servicing and maintenance, we are seeing more callouts for breakdowns and higher maintenance costs, plus a lack of available parts.

The lift has been broken since early December 2022

“This investment will deliver a reliable service for tenants to access their homes, and if we can fulfil the upgrade sooner, we will.”

Last year people living in sheltered housing in Meadow Close, Bourne were stranded in their flats for weeks because of a broken lift.

Repairs were delayed as the firm making spare parts had gone out of business.

Witham Place, Grantham. Photo: Google

Lifts in Riverside in Grantham and Church View in Great Gonerby have also been replaced recently.