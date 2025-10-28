The organisation behind Ferry Meadows in Peterborough will be managing a new country park in Stamford.

Nene Park Trust is working with Allison Homes to provide a new green space at Quarry Farm, a development of 650 homes between Casterton Road and Little Casterton Road which won approval earlier this year.

An independent charity that manages more than 1,700 acres in Peterborough, the trust is holding a public consultation for people to discuss proposals at Quarry Farm and help shape the 35-hectare country park which will be part of the wider, 65-hectare development.

Quarry Farm between Casterton Road and Little Casterton Road, Stamford

Nene Park Trust wants it to be a permanent wildlife haven that includes recreational activities for people living nearby.

Its representatives have visited the Quarry Farm site and spoken to leaders of the Protect Quarry Farm group, to understand how to conserve, protect and enhance the area for the benefit of wildlife and the wider community.

They have also been working with their long-standing landscape architect partners to create initial plans and a vision for the area, including improving biodiversity, wildlife and accessibility.

At the public consultation drop-in event taking place in Stamford on Wednesday, November 12, the Nene Park Trust team would like to meet more people from the community to talk about the future country park.

The Quarry Farm Country Park drop-in consultation is on Wednesday, November 12, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm at Stamford Corn Exchange. It is free to attend at any point during the opening hours.

People are invited to share their views on plans for the new Quarry Farm Country Park. Image: Nene Park Trust

Quarry Farm and Stamford North are two new developments bringing more homes and a country park. Image: Submitted

Nene Park Trust was established in 1988 with the aim of improving the quality of life for Peterborough residents and visitors through accessible open spaces.

It looks after Ferry Meadows Country Park with its watersports centre, camping and caravanning site, visitor centre and three children’s play areas. It also manages Thorpe Meadows, Peterborough rowing lake, two 18-hole golf courses at Thorpe Wood and Orton Meadows, and extensive footpaths, cycleways and horse routes linking to nearby villages.