A new fertility clinic is set to help people with their dream of starting a family.

The Bourn Hall Fertility Health Suite is based at The Broad Street Practice in Stamford and is managed by fertility nurse Bev Kimminau.

Bourn Hall was the world’s first assisted conception clinic and was responsible for the birth of the first “test-tube baby” Louise Brown.

As well as being an experienced fertility consultant and sonographer, Bev brings personal experience to the role, having been treated for secondary fertility herself following the birth of her son. Her daughter was later conceived by IVF.

Bev said: “The fertility journey can be an emotional rollercoaster but we are here to provide support every step of the way.

“Patients choosing to come to Stamford will have all their tests, appointments and scans here, with egg collection and embryo transfer at the original Cambridge clinic.”

The clinic will offer NHS and self-funded treatment. The holistic service will support emotional wellbeing, improve fertility health and increase the success of fertility treatment.

Medical director of Bourn Hall, Dr Thanos Papathanasiou, said: “Bev has a wealth of skills and a deep understanding of the fertility journey. She brings fresh ideas and approaches, and we look forward to developing Bourn Hall’s new fertility health suite with her.”

The clinic opens on Monday (July 15) and is offering free 15-minute consultations on selected dates until the end of September. Appointments can be booked online at www.bournhall.co.uk/stamford-fertility-health-suite

