Community leaders and parents will discuss how best to support young people - including plans for a festival.

Sam Roddan, founder of Stamford-based Art Pop-Up, is inviting people to share their ideas at a forum on Monday (January 29).

It follows a successful meeting in June which saw about 30 parents, volunteers and council employees attend to share their thoughts on what could be done to support young people in Stamford.

Since then Art Pop-Up has secured funding for a youth programme and in September held a ‘skate and paint’ event at the Recreation Ground.

Six youth outreach sessions were also held at the Shack on the Recreation Ground during the summer, led by youth workers.

Sam said: “This program had over 44 young people attending and has evidenced the considerable need for support.

“They speak of a sense of abandonment, boredom and ostracism.”

Attendees of the meeting on January 29 will be updated on the progress and hear about new plans, such as a youth festival and a three-year funding bid.

People are also invited to give a three-minute presentation on projects or opportunities, discuss challenges, and ask for help or support.

The youth forum meeting will take place in The Danish Invader function room from 6pm to 7.30pm.

People should register their interest to attend or speak at the meeting by emailing community@artpopup.co.uk.

