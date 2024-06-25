A summer festival, which is a highlight in a village’s calendar, drew in crowds at the weekend.
Castle Bytham Midsummer Festival was held on Saturday and Sunday (June 22 and 23), showcasing a variety of food, drink and entertainment.
It began with the 5km ‘Chase’ race where entrants were pursued by a pitchfork-waving farmer followed by a barbecue and live music across the rest of the day.
Families enjoyed traditional fairground rides and children’s entertainment and on Sunday there was a street market with about 60 stalls.
The dog show was well supported and the duck race exceeded expectations with all 600 ducks finishing the course.
Mark Hodge, chairperson of the festival committee, thanked the volunteers who gave up their time.
He added: “The festival committee would also like to thank all our visitors, from far and wide, who contribute immensely to the atmosphere and success of our festival.
“We were encouraged, once again, by the very many supportive comments we received, congratulating us on organising such a varied and entertaining free event, produced by such a relatively small community.”
The event started more than 25 years ago as a small village fete before being renamed to a fair and finally a festival, about seven years ago as it continued to grow.
Are you holding an event? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk.