Castle Bytham Midsummer Festival draws crowds

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 12:30, 25 June 2024

A summer festival, which is a highlight in a village’s calendar, drew in crowds at the weekend.

Castle Bytham Midsummer Festival was held on Saturday and Sunday (June 22 and 23), showcasing a variety of food, drink and entertainment.

It began with the 5km ‘Chase’ race where entrants were pursued by a pitchfork-waving farmer followed by a barbecue and live music across the rest of the day.

The Castle Bytham Midsummer Festival was fun for all ages. Photo: Toby Roberts
Families enjoyed traditional fairground rides and children’s entertainment and on Sunday there was a street market with about 60 stalls.

The dog show was well supported and the duck race exceeded expectations with all 600 ducks finishing the course.

Mark Hodge, chairperson of the festival committee, thanked the volunteers who gave up their time.

Castle Bytham Midsummer Festival is an annual highlight for the village. Photo: Toby Roberts
He added: “The festival committee would also like to thank all our visitors, from far and wide, who contribute immensely to the atmosphere and success of our festival.

“We were encouraged, once again, by the very many supportive comments we received, congratulating us on organising such a varied and entertaining free event, produced by such a relatively small community.”

A dance academy at Castle Bytham Midsummer Festival. Photo: Toby Roberts
The event started more than 25 years ago as a small village fete before being renamed to a fair and finally a festival, about seven years ago as it continued to grow.

Perri Craig enjoyed the day. Photo: Toby Roberts
Lillian Tabither plays for the crowds. Photo: Toby Roberts
Kylie Ball had a stand at the event. Photo: Toby Roberts
Alex and Matty Bogan at the Castle Bytham Midsummer Festival. Photo: Toby Roberts
The Castle Bytham Midsummer Festival drew in crowds. Photo: Toby Roberts
Madison Garner sells bread. Photo: Toby Roberts
Lillian Tabither. Photo: Toby Roberts
Shoppers wander through the market at the Castle Bytham Midsummer Festival. Photo: Toby Roberts
Josh Feasey at the Castle Bytham Midsummer Festival. Photo: Toby Roberts
Shoppers wander through the market at the Castle Bytham Midsummer Festival. Photo: Toby Roberts
The Castle Bytham Midsummer Festival drew in crowds. Photo: Toby Roberts
Steph Stilwell sells art. Photo: Toby Roberts
A police car at the Castle Bytham Midsummer Festival. Photo: Toby Roberts
Richard Goodman, Alice and Grace Wood at the Castle Bytham Midsummer Festival. Photo: Toby Roberts
