Organisers of a well-attended eclectic festival described a rare memorial flypast as ‘iconic’.

More than 1,000 people enjoyed a weekend of celebration as Langtoft Festival returned for its fifth year on Saturday and Sunday (July 5 and 6).

The occasional downpour and wind didn’t put a stop to the fun on the Pavilion Sports Field, as visitors got stuck into the live music, stalls, food vendors, fun fair rides and more.

The festival was well attended PHOTO: Chris Lowndes

A range of local artists from Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond brought the energy to the stage, including funk, soul and disco group, Funk Odyssey, who were this year's headliners.

Organiser Liz Jarman, who started the event in 2019, said: “It was a wonderful event, we had about 1,150 people which we are pleased with.

“The Lancaster Bomber, Battle of Britain Memorial flypast was iconic. There are only two flying in the world, one in England and the other in Canada, and everyone loved it.

Emie, 6, Zoe, 3, and Mollie, 8 PHOTO: Chris Lowndes

Opaque played at the festival PHOTO: Chris Lowndes

Festival goers enjoying the atmosphere PHOTO: Chris Lowndes

“We want to say a big thank you to everyone who helped us put the festival on and I would like to give Yarwell and Nassington brass band.”

The popular festival hosted a dog show, picnic in the park and even more live bands and upcoming musicians on Sunday for the first time.

Liz added: “I think it is important to get the community together and we always try to put money from the festival back into the village.

Trevor Maltby with his bikes PHOTO: Chris Lowndes

Kyle and Neil Bonsall Riley PHOTO: Chris Lowndes

“This year we’ll be donating funds to our local pre-school.

“We are delighted with the result although I am absolutely exhausted.

“Next year we are planning to mix it up a bit so people need to keep their eyes peeled.”

Plans for the 2026 festival are already in place with funk, soul and motown band Groove Cartell, being announced as the headliners.