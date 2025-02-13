A festival attended by hundreds of people has generated a £1,000 donation towards the running of an air ambulance.

The annual Christmas Tree Festival at St John’s Church in Stamford is supported by businesses and charities, which decorate a real tree to create a winter wonderland spectacle for visitors.

Over a two-week period in December, which coincides with the Cards for Good Causes pop up shop being hosted by the church, people popping in are encouraged to enjoy the visual treat and make a donation.

From left, Lion Jane Amaral, Lions president Gill Clarke, Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance community fundraiser Caroline Barnes, air ambulance volunteer Ann Baker and Di Parkin from Peterborough Lions Club

This year’s chosen charity was Lincs and Notts air Ambulance and about £900 was donated, with Christmas tree festival organisers Stamford and District Lions Club rounding the amount up to £1,000.

Receiving the donation at the church in St John’s Street on Wednesday (February 12), Caroline Barnes, community fundraiser for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, said the money would go directly towards funding the air ambulance’s operations.

She added: “Our doctors and paramedics carry the highest level of kit and medicines for the people we rescue, and donations like this ensure they have the right equipment and continue to operate at a world-class level.”

From left, Lion Jane Amaral, Lions president Gill Clarke, Borderland Beasts Jessica Emery, 17, Kerry Lyons and her daughter Poppy, 17, and Di Parkin from Peterborough Lions Club

The Lions also made smaller donations to members of the Borderland Beasts junior roller derby team, 11 of whom will join Great Britain’s 20-strong squad at the Roller Derby World Cup in Australia.

Stamford and District Lions Club formed in 1975 and since then members have produced an audio version of the Rutland and Stamford Mercury, which is delivered to listeners on memory sticks on Mondays.

The club is also responsible for organising Rock on the Rec in Stamford, and for helping Father Christmas visit the town’s streets on his sleigh during December.