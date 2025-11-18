Festive cheer has officially arrived in the town as a landmark hotel has switched on its Christmas lights.

The George Hotel of Stamford, in High Street St Martin’s, is once again sparkling with festive decorations.

The lights from the Christmas trees hanging on the wall at the hotel’s entrance cast a warm welcome into the town, while additional trees drape the walkway at the rear entrance.

Festive cheers arrived in Stamford as The George Hotel, in High Street St Martin's, switches on their Christmas lights. Photo: Iliffe Media

Christmas trees lining the rear entrance. Photo: Iliffe Media

Looking festive! Photo: Iliffe Media

Santa’s sleigh even appears among the decorations, though no presents or the big man himself… yet.

Twinkling lights adorn the hotel inside and out, and for those wanting to get into the Christmas spirit, the hotel offers warm mince pies inside.

The town’s Christmas lights will be switched on Thursday, November 27 at Red Lion Square between 5pm and 6.30pm.