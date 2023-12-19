Young footballers can take part in a series of festive fundays in the run-up to Christmas with free places being offered to youngsters entitled to free school meals.

Soccer school One Touch Football, which is a provider of Lincolnshire’s Holiday Activities and Food Programme, is organising the events for children aged five to 12.

The sessions are taking place on December 21 and 22. Image: iStock.

Taking place in Bourne, Stamford and Grantham on Thursday, December 21 and Friday, December 22, the courses are open to all youngsters - with a mixture of spaces parents can book and pay for and those that are free of charge to children from eligible low-income households.

Promising action packed days full of coaching, games and fun the days, says organiser Glenn Vaughan, are designed to leave ‘all children with a sense of achievement’.

Glenn Vaughan from One Touch Football

Previous holiday courses run by the group have been hugely popular – with Glenn revealing earlier this month that the ongoing cost of living crisis meant waiting lists for places in Grantham ballooned this summer as struggling families clamoured for activities their children could join.

In its annual report, Active Lincolnshire has also warned that because of the current pressures on household budgets some adults and children are struggling to take the recommended amount of exercise per week.

Children entitled to free school meals can apply for a free place. Image: iStock.

Lincolnshire locations

Great Gonerby Memorial Hall in Grantham, 1 Hub in Bourne and Bluecoat Primary School in Stamford are the three locations coaches have chosen to host the Christmas events.

Courses will run from 9am until 3pm, with later pick-ups also available on request, and places are being made available on a first come first served basis with all inquiries to be made with One Touch Football School here.

All courses will be taken by FA or UEFA qualified coaches and cost £20 per day for those not entitled to request a subsidised place.