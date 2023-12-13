A Christmas tree festival attracted more than 6,000 visitors.

The Stamford Lions event at St John’s Church in the town ended at the weekend after two weeks.

Many of the 42 trees that had been decorated by businesses – including the Mercury – local groups, and charities, have gone to new homes for Christmas, including Stamford Town Hall, homes and offices, and even on a balcony to a first-floor flat.

Stamford Christmas tree festival

If anyone would like to rehome one of the remaining trees, they should drop into St John's Church his week and pick one up. A donation in return for the tree would very welcome to Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, which is the Lions' chosen charity for this year's Festival.

The Cards for Good Causes charity Christmas card shop will also be open daily in St John's until Friday, December 22.

Cards, decorations and wrapping paper sales support about 40 charities.