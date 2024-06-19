Free creative activities are on offer next week at a community garden.

MindSpace Stamford is hosting a creative fete with the help of staff from furniture company Matthew Cox.

Activities will include bunting-making, spoon carving and poetry writing.

The Wellbeing Garden has gradually developed from disused allotments, thanks to the work of volunteers

MindSpace chairperson of trustees Beka Avery said: “We are looking forward to welcoming lots of people to the wellbeing garden. Often people don’t realise that MindSpace activities and events are for everyone, not just those of us that have had a mental health diagnosis or are currently struggling.

!Learning a new skill in good company can provide a real boost to your wellbeing and our wellbeing garden is the perfect environment for this.”

The fete takes place on Friday, June 28 from 10am until 1pm at the MindSpace wellbeing garden. It is located at the Uffington Road allotments in Stamford with free parking available at Stamford Cricket Club. The entrance to the garden will be signposted from the main road.