A parody of a Pathé News reel helped bring VE Day back to life for the benefit of a community.

Furry time-traveller Heritage Hare starred in ‘Hare Today’, a 1945-style black and white film, put together by King’s Cliffe’s historical society and volunteers.

Nearly 30 local people collaborated to write, animate, produce and star in the spoof Pathé News reel.

Heritage Hare makes a surprise appearance at King’s Cliffe barrel rolling races. Back row from left, George Warren, Mick Stewart (landlord of the Cross Keys), Ian Enser-Armstrong as Heritage Hare, Tommy Snow and David Milford. Front from left: Jimmy Lamb, Tobias Copeland, Reuben Copeland and Henry Wright

It premiered at an assembly at King’s Cliffe Endowed Primary School, where pupils also enjoyed a closer look at the USA troop truck that features in the film.

Children had also written stories for a colouring book titled Heritage Hare’s Adventures Through Time, which is published later this month with the help of the National Lottery Community Fund and donations from local business and individuals.

The assembly was followed by a week of VE Day commemorative events in King’s Cliffe, which included the unveiling of three ‘Standing with Giants’ military characters, art tuition through a wartime-themed ‘Sip and Paint’ event, VE Day services at King’s Cliffe church, and rides on the USA troop truck to King’s Cliffe Airfield Museum.

Ian Enser-Armstrong, aka Heritage Hare, with Tobias Copeland during the King’s Cliffe barrel racing

It culminated in a street party in West Street featuring a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster flypast.

Veda Enser-Armstrong, who chairs the village’s VE Day group, said: “The community has worked exhaustively to bring together this fantastic programme of events.

“It is all part of King’s Cliffe Heritage Society’s mission to attract more volunteers – especially youngsters – to soak up the touchable stories of our village which is steeped in Second World War history and more.

“At the same time, we are commemorating those who sacrificed so much.”