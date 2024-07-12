A Ukrainian filmmaker who left Stamford to return home found herself in a ‘nightmare’ as she helped bombing victims at a children’s hospital.

Two adults were killed and 300 hurt in a missile strike on the Ohmadyt children’s hospital in Kyiv on Monday (July 8) which drew condemnation from around the world.

Nataliia Yakoleva had filmed extensively at the hospital for a television series, Doctor By Vocation, a wartime dramatisation of real-life stories at Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital.

“The project is about the first days of the war and how doctors reacted and helped injured people and children,” Nataliia explained.

“This clinic and these doctors are very close to us - they feel like our friends.”

The opening episode is set to be aired for the first time at a major film festival in the city next week.

Natalia Yakovleva. Photos of Gostomel by Vira Savchenko

Nataliia is afraid a large gathering will make the festival a target for further attacks, but just getting the project to screen in spite of daily air raids and power shortages is a huge achievement.

“Completing the production was like my victory,” she said.

Nataliia was at her apartment in Gostomel, near Kyiv, when she saw ‘many missiles’ heading for the city before hearing the news on TV.

Nataliia took this photo of what was Ukraine's largest children's hospital which was shattered by the missile strike

“The next call was from the director of the film,” she recalled.

“He was close to this place and said there was a very big fire, ‘everything is in smoke and fire’.”

She got in her car to drive to the scene, but was stopped by police when the Russians launched a follow-up attack.

“The Russians always bomb twice,” she explained.

“They know Ukrainians always go into the place to help so they bomb it again to kill more people.”

Nataliia eventually arrived two hours after the initial attack with the rescue operation under way and asked how she could help.

She drove a young patient and their family to another children’s hospital and then returned to drive a concussed young female medical intern home.

Nataliia believes she repeated this trip another three or four times.

“When you know you tried to do something, it is a little easier,” she said, choking back tears.

The scene, just hours after the bombing, was captured on film by Nataliia

“I thought I had seen many bad things, but this….because it is children.

“When you see children with blood on them, you can’t understand. They were very silent.

“They sat huddled like small animals. They couldn’t cry or say anything.”

She added: “I was also in shock. I thought ‘this can’t be reality’.

“It felt like I was in a nightmare. I was thinking ‘I will wake up and maybe this is not true’. The picture was much harder than any film.

“The most horrible feeling is that you can’t help.”

Nataliia said the hospital had recovered from a previous shelling in 2022, but this time had been totally destroyed, along with surrounding buildings.

Nataliia said the doctors at the clinic were in shock following the attack

One of the department chiefs she had worked closely with during filming remained seriously hurt in hospital, while her newly-qualified colleague had been killed.

“In our series we made one episode of a story like this, but it looks much, much lighter than the reality,” she said.

“In reality it was so hard.

“It was scary to see the doctors who are always positive, always in a good mood. This time they couldn’t speak - they were in shock.

“For the first time they didn’t know how they could help because it was so big.”

Nataliia says two other hospitals were hit during the attack - one which specialised in fertility, while the other was a maternity unit.

She insists they were deliberately targeted because of their links to children.

“The children’s hospital is the most famous and most symbolic hospital for us - it is our symbol of the future,” she said.

“It was a very symbolic attack.”

Nataliia wrote the scripts for her latest production while living in Stamford and left early this year to return home.

“I would like to be in Stamford - it is the best place for creative work,” she said.

“But I came back for shooting because I needed to be with my team.”

Living on the top floor of a block of apartments, Nataliia admits to feeling vulnerable.

She sleeps in her ‘safe place’ under a staircase.

But while life there is ‘very hard’, there are motivations beyond professional ambitions which keep her there.

“My mission is to be here,” she said.

“I need to be here to shoot and fix for history what is happening here.

“I hope I’m doing something for the future, something important.”