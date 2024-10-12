Decades-old dirty carpets at a sheltered housing development have sparked concerns.

The carpets in the entrance hall and corridors at Emlyn’s Gardens in Stamford have fueled complaints to South Kesteven District Council, the owner of the block of 32 flats.

One resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, says they feel embarrassed to have people visit.

Emlyn's Gardens, Stamford

“They are just filthy,” he said.

He believes the block of flats, which is owned by South Kesteven District Council, has not been redecorated since it was built in 1986.

Although the appearance of the stained carpet is a big gripe for him, the safety of is his biggest concern.

The carpet in the block of flats in Emlyn's Gardens, Stamford

The resident said: “I’m sure they are no longer fire retardant.

“If you set a match to that carpet it would burn.”

An inspection of the communal area at Emlyn's Gardens by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue in October 2022 found that it is fully compliant with fire regulations.

Coun Virginia Moran (Ind), cabinet member for housing at South Kesteven District Council, said the safety of tenants is always a priority for the council.

The carpet in the block of flats in Emlyn's Gardens, Stamford

She added: "Whilst we acknowledge that the carpets are tired and ready for replacement, we need to install a new lift at the premises which is scheduled for this financial year and then new flooring will be laid.

"This and other planned work forms part of our ongoing sheltered housing maintenance review."

At the beginning of this year South Kesteven District Council agreed to spend £600,000 replacing six lifts in sheltered housing developments, including in Emlyn’s Gardens.

The carpet in the block of flats in Emlyn's Gardens, Stamford

They had been receiving an increasing number of callouts for breakdowns and higher maintenance costs, plus a lack of available parts.

This includes an incident in Bourne which left residents stranded in their flats for weeks.

The lift in the block of flats in Emlyn's Gardens, Stamford

